Accessibility Video & Closed Captioning for IP-delivered Video

(CNN)

FAQs AND CONTACT INFORMATION

How does this website accommodate accessibility guidelines?

We strive to make our content accessible to all consumers. If you are having difficulty viewing this website and/or the format of any material on this website interferes with your ability to access information using assistive technology (such as a Braille or screen reader, or TTY), please contact us at:

To enable us to respond in a manner most helpful to you, please indicate the nature of your accessibility problem, the Web address (URL link) of the material to which you need access, and your full contact information, including email address.

I have questions about closed captions. How do I get help?

Read More