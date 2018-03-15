(CNN) North Korea's foreign minister was flying to Sweden on Thursday, the Swedish government said, in the first significant diplomatic move by Pyongyang since US President Donald Trump said he'd be willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a week ago.

Sweden, whose embassy represents US interests in the North Korean capital, has been touted as a possible venue for the momentous summit between Kim and Trump, and the visit will fuel speculation that a Stockholm encounter is in the cards.

Talks between Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom and her North Korean counterpart, Ri Yong Ho, would "focus on Sweden's consular responsibilities as a protecting power for the United States, Canada and Australia," the Swedish government said, announcing the two-day visit

The security situation on the Korean Peninsula is also on the agenda.

North Korea has made no official comment on the proposed face-to-face meeting since Trump accepted Kim's invitation, which was delivered orally by a South Korean delegation. But diplomatic sources have signaled enough confidence in South Korea's words and actions that most of the parties are pressing ahead.

