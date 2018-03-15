(CNN)North Korea's foreign minister was flying to Sweden on Thursday, the Swedish government said, in the first significant diplomatic move by Pyongyang since US President Donald Trump said he'd be willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a week ago.
Sweden, whose embassy represents US interests in the North Korean capital, has been touted as a possible venue for the momentous summit between Kim and Trump, and the visit will fuel speculation that a Stockholm encounter is in the cards.
Talks between Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom and her North Korean counterpart, Ri Yong Ho, would "focus on Sweden's consular responsibilities as a protecting power for the United States, Canada and Australia," the Swedish government said, announcing the two-day visit.
The security situation on the Korean Peninsula is also on the agenda.
North Korea has made no official comment on the proposed face-to-face meeting since Trump accepted Kim's invitation, which was delivered orally by a South Korean delegation. But diplomatic sources have signaled enough confidence in South Korea's words and actions that most of the parties are pressing ahead.
As North Korea's top diplomat, Ri is one of the most visible faces of a country shrouded in secrecy.
He made headlines last year by telling reporters that Kim could order a hydrogen bomb test over the Pacific Ocean in response to insults from Trump. He also said Trump was "mentally deranged" and likened his threats to "a dog barking."
Summit location?
Sweden is one of a handful of places analysts believe could host the meeting.
Other options that have been touted include Switzerland, the neutral nation where Kim went to school; the Joint Security Area in the demilitarized zone that divides North and South Korea; and China, which has diplomatic relations with both countries and has hosted Kim's father, the late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il.
Regardless of where the summit happens, Trump would become the first sitting President to meet with a North Korean leader.
The idea that Trump and Kim would sit down together was unthinkable just months ago, when North Korea was regularly testing weapons in its pursuit of developing a missile that could deliver a nuclear warhead to the United States.
Trump raised serious doubts about whether diplomacy with Pyongyang could work as recently as October, when he publicly said his former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was "wasting his time" trying to negotiate Kim.
The White House said this week that it would replace Tillerson with current CIA Director Mike Pompeo, who is considered more hawkish on North Korea than his predecessor.
A source close to the Trump administration told CNN that the reason Trump has put Pompeo at the State Department was because he "wanted a strong team ready for North Korea."