(CNN) North Korea's foreign minister is visiting Sweden Thursday and Friday, the Swedish government announced, in the first significant diplomatic move by Pyongyang since a momentous summit with the US was announced a week ago.

Sweden has been floated as a possible venue for the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and United States President Donald Trump. Sweden's embassy in Pyongyang represents US interests in the country.

Talks between Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom and her North Korean counterpart, Ri Yong Ho, will "focus on Sweden's consular responsibilities as a protecting power for the United States, Canada and Australia," according to the statement.

The security situation on the Korean Peninsula is also on the agenda.

More details soon...