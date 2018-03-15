Music giant Spotify launches streaming services in South Africa

Story highlights Spotify has 159 million monthly active users

It's first entry into the African market

(CNN) The music streaming company Spotify has launched in South Africa, its first entry into Africa.

The company is making its services available at a time when smartphone use is becoming more widespread.

Spotify now operates in over 60 countries and is the most popular streaming service in the world.

The Swedish company was founded in 2008. The launch in South Africa comes as the organization anticipates a direct listing of its shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

Spotify has 159 million monthly active users and 35 million songs on its platform.

