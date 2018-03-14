The school walkout isn't just happening in the United States

(CNN) Hours before the National School Walkout began in the United States, students in other countries got up from their desks to protest gun violence.

Tanzania

Students at the International School of Tanganyika in Tanzania hold a walkout Wednesday, March 14, 2018.

At the International School of Tanganyika in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, students and teachers used the walkout as an opportunity to talk about gun violence and US politics.

"We are lucky to live in a country that is relatively (civilian) gun-free, so it's not something our students have to think about," said Courtney Park, a teacher and librarian. "But they are aware of the school shootings in the USA, and some understand the greater contexts of the NRA and its influence in politics."

Some conversations included students' sense of "how lucky they are" that guns aren't a part of their everyday lives, Park said, noting that about a dozen of the school's teachers, plus the principal, are American.

