A few months shy of his 20th birthday, Harvard student Mark Zuckerberg launched Facebook on February 4, 2004, alongside fellow students Dustin Moskovitz, Chris Hughes and Eduardo Saverin. By December 2004 it had 1 million active users; by September 30, 2017 it had 2.07 billion monthly active users worldwide. The site has evolved over the years, and is now considered an advertising powerhouse, reporting $39.9 billion in ad revenue in 2017. It has made Zuckerberg a rich man, with a net worth of $73.5 billion , according to Forbes.

An 1851 Colt Navy revolver replica model. In 1830 a 16-year-old Samuel Colt sat on the brig of the Corlo, a sailing boat, and according to Popular Science observed the mechanics of the wheel and how each spoke came into line with the clutch. Inspired, he whittled a wooden model of a prototype revolver, which he took home and showed to his father, who had a gunsmith make two. Neither worked. Trials and tribulations followed for the young Colt, but by 1836 he had a patent in the United States, and by his death in 1862 his company was manufacturing 16 models and had produced 450,000 guns.

In 1958, Ohio high school student Robert Heft submitted his proposal for a redesign of the American flag as part of a history assignment. He cut up a flag in his grandparents' basement , and his overhaul of the 48-star flag added stars for Alaska and Hawaii. His teacher was none too impressed, awarding Heft a B-, but luckily someone else was: President Eisenhower. Heft had submitted his design to the White House when his teacher told him he'd up his grade once Congress accepted it. Heft watched his flag raised in Washington for the first time on July 4, 1960, and his teacher bumped his grade up to an A.

Photos: 20 world-changing inventions from under 20s

Science fiction – Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley can lay claim to starting science fiction as we know it when she began writing "Frankenstein" at age 18. She fused gothic horror and modern technology in a story both inspired by her travels around Europe and a wet summer in Geneva, 1816, in the company of poet Lord Byron and husband-to-be Percy Bysshe Shelley. Her novel was first published in 1818 (full title: "Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus"), with updates in 1823 and 1831. It has been adapted for screen many times, including Mel Brooks' 1974 comedy "Young Frankenstein," starring Gene Wilder and Peter Boyle (pictured).