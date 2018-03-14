Dog bound for Kansas mistakenly shipped to Japan via United Airlines

Story highlights United Airlines apologizes for the mix-up

Irgo is headed back home Wednesday

(CNN) United Airlines wrongly shipped a Kansas-bound pet dog to Japan, the second embarrassment this week for the airline and a "nightmare" for the Swindle family -- who are moving from Oregon to Wichita with their beloved pet, a 10-year-old German shepherd named Irgo.

The ordeal began Tuesday when Kara Swindle went to retrieve Irgo at a United Airlines cargo facility in Kansas City. But Irgo was nowhere to be seen. In his place, she found a Great Dane that was supposed to be en route to Japan. The dogs had both been in Denver, where they were to take connecting flights.

Panic quickly set in over the fate of Irgo, who the Swindles adopted when he was 4 years old.

"They had no idea where the dog was," Swindle said. "I burst into tears instantly because this has just all been a whirlwind. They didn't know (where Irgo was) until 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday when the plane landed in Japan."

Swindle said Irgo -- who was flying for the first time -- had no water or food on the 16-plus hours flight to Japan. Irgo is suffering from an ear infection and hasn't had medication in three days, she said.

