These students didn't walk out to protest tougher gun laws

(CNN) For 17 minutes, as classrooms across the country emptied and students streamed into school yards, Noah Borba stayed put.

The 16-year-old is a sophomore in Minnesota, and he said he didn't leave because he doesn't fully support the movement behind the National School Walkout.

"Because I have yet to have heard many good ideas, the movement seems too vague for my liking," Noah told CNN. "And I would not like to associate myself with something I could end up disagreeing with in the future."

And so, he sat in his empty class at Buffalo High, feet propped on his desk.

The national walkout Wednesday was an unprecedented show of unity and political solidarity, meant to urge lawmakers to enact gun reforms.

