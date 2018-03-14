At a school in North Carolina, he was the only one of 700 students who walked out

(CNN) At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Justin Blackman got up from his desk and calmly walked out of Mr. Mendez's Spanish class. When he got outside, he discovered he was the only one.

Of the approximately 700 students at Wilson Preparatory Academy in Wilson, North Carolina, 16-year-old Justin was in a company of one during the national school walkout.

For 17 minutes, he said he stood by himself. He said he was disappointed no one joined him.

Earlier in the morning, the teen spoke with classmates about the walkout, but they didn't seem to know about it, he said.

Undeterred, when the time came, he stepped out by himself.

