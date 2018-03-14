Walk out? Father of Parkland shooting victim has another idea

(CNN) Ryan Petty, the father of one of the students killed in last month's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, has proposed an alternative to the school walkouts being held around the country today.

He is urging people to "walk up," not out.

"Instead of walking out of school in March 14, encourage students to walk up," he posted on Twitter. "Walk up to the kid who sits alone at lunch and invite him to sit with your group; walk up to the kid who sits quietly in the corner of the room nd sit next to her...Walk up to your teachers and thank them; walk up to someone who has different views than you and get to know them -- you may be surprised at how much you have in common."

In his message, he also expressed doubt that the widely planned and oft-discussed walkouts wouldn't accomplish very much.

The #March4OurLives supporters will accomplish only two things. 1. They'll exercise their 1st Amendment right. 2. They'll get a little exercise. If you really want to stop the next school shooter #walkupnotout pic.twitter.com/9kY3k53xcr — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) March 13, 2018

Read More