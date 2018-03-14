New Parkland shooting 911 calls released: 'They're all bleeding'

(CNN) Two people were dead, the girl whispered on the phone to police. Others were certain to die.

"Please. Please. There are people here. They're all bleeding," said the girl, sobbing. "And they're going to die."

Her haunting words were similar those in dozens of calls flooding dispatch centers in the Parkland, Florida, area on February 14.

Frantic parents called 911 for information about the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. A dispatcher apologized. She had no information.

The calls, like those released by the Broward County Sheriff's Office last Thursday, depict uncertainty and fear in the first chaotic moments after a former student opened fire at the school, killing 17 people.