Widow of Pulse nightclub gunman goes on trial

(CNN) Nearly two years after her husband slaughtered 49 people at the Pulse nightclub, testimony will begin in the federal terrorism trial of Noor Salman.

The 31-year-old is charged with providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization, and obstruction of justice for allegedly misleading law enforcement agents investigating the June 12, 2016 massacre. It was, at the time, the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

She has pleaded not guilty. If convicted on the terror charge, she could face life in prison.

Prosecutors and Salman's attorney will present their opening statements on Wednesday in front of 12 jurors and 8 alternates. The final panel of jurors -- comprised of 12 women and 6 men -- was chosen Monday, out of a pool of more than 600 people who had been questioned since March 1.

Prosecutors believe Salman knew of her husband's plans, and during the trial they will argue that she could have tipped off authorities to prevent the mass shooting at the nightclub.

