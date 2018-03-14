Body of Nobel winner's wife found in Illinois landfill

Story highlights No foul play is suspected, sheriff's office says

The husband has been hospitalized

(CNN) A Nobel Prize-winning professor's wife who was said to be suffering from Parkinson's disease was found dead at an Illinois landfill on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The body of Sumire Negishi, 80, was spotted in Rockford, the Ogle County Sheriff's Office said.

Her husband, Purdue University chemistry professor Ei-ichi Negishi, 82, was found walking nearby and he has been hospitalized.

The couple live in West Lafayette, Indiana, and had been reported missing, along with their car, to Indiana State Police on Monday night, according to the sheriff's office.

The case remains under investigation, the sheriff's office said, but no foul play is suspected.

