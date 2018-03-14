In the wave of walkouts, a quote from Marjory Stoneman Douglas becomes a rallying cry

(CNN) "Be a nuisance when it counts. Do your part to inform and stimulate the public to join your action. Be depressed, discouraged, & disappointed at failure & the disheartening effects of ignorance, greed, corruption & bad politics — but never give up."

That is a quote from Marjory Stoneman Douglas; an environmentalist, journalist and activist whose name is now forever linked to the school shooting that rocked Parkland, Florida last month.

Her own words are being echoed at walk outs, rallies and other moments of activism around the country, a month after 17 peopl were killed in a school shooting at a high school bearing her name.

"Be a nuisance when it counts. Do your part to inform and stimulate the public to join your action. Be depressed, discouraged, & disappointed at failure & the disheartening effects of ignorance, greed, corruption & bad politics - but never give up." ~ M.S.D. https://t.co/4nwNVBqxqs — Supt Runcie (@RobertwRuncie) March 14, 2018

Robert Runcie, Broward County's school superintendent, echoed the quote on Twitter. According to another tweet, a banner bearing Douglas' words hangs near MSD high school.

Someone put Marjory Stoneman Douglas's quote in perfect context on this banner near the high school bearing her name, where 34 kids were shot, 17 of them died and a movement was born. Among her many titles, she was a journalist, and I'm sure she would approve. Photo by @talanez pic.twitter.com/MvdaeoIs9S — Brittany Wallman (@BrittanyWallman) March 13, 2018