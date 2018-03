5 things for March 14: Student walkout, Pennsylvania race, Trump, Stephen Hawking

(CNN) It's #MyFreedomDay. Learn how students are standing up to modern slavery . Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. National School Walkout

2. Pennsylvania special election

This one's going to go on for a little bit longer. Democrat Conor Lamb has a slight lead over Republican Rick Saccone in the special election to fill Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District seat. Lamb declared victory, but Saccone vows to fight on. CNN's not projecting a winner just yet. Absentee and provisional ballots are still being counted, but CNN's John King , after analyzing the numbers, says it's unlikely Saccone can make up the difference.

If Lamb's lead holds, it's a big ole warning sign for Republicans , even in districts considered safe, ahead of the midterms this fall. President Trump won the district by 20 points in 2016, and this close race could spur other Republican officeholders to retire. While some GOP officials would pin a Saccone loss on the candidate, others have pointed the finger at Trump's raucous rally on Saturday, which they said drove up Democratic turnout.

3. White House

4. UK & Russia

5. Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking may have been our era's greatest scientist, but he became something of a pop star, too. The British theoretical physicist died at the age of 76 . His life was, quite simply, remarkable. He overcame the debilitating disease ALS to publish a series of popular books probing the universe's mysteries. He went on to become something of a cultural icon as well, with appearances on everything from "The Simpsons" to "The Big Bang Theory."

