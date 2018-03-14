What the bombs that went off in Austin might tell us about the bombmaker

(CNN) Details about the deadly bombings in Austin remain scarce, but one thing is clear, experts say: whoever made the bomb knew what they were doing.

Three parcel bombs exploded at homes in the Texas capital over 10 days, killing two people, wounding two others and leaving a community shaken.

As state and federal agencies work together to find answers, here's what experts say the explosions tell us about the culprit or culprits.

These are not their first bombs

Making a bomb that works at the right time is harder than it might sound.

