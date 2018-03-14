Of all US airlines, United had the highest rate of pet deaths in 2017. And in 2016. And in 2015

(CNN) For pets, the skies of United Airlines lately have not been so friendly.

Data from the US Department of Transportation show that three times as many animals died on United flights last year than on all the other US carriers put together. As you can see from this chart, 2017 wasn't an exception.

But even when accounting for their larger volume of animal passengers, United still leads all other airlines in rate of deaths per 10,000 pets.

United did not respond to multiple requests for comment for this story. But spokesman Charlie Hobart told CNN on Tuesday that the airline is investigating the French bulldog's death "to prevent this from ever happening again."

As for the 2017 report, he said, "The overwhelming majority of the incidents were attributed to animals not being acclimated to its crate or the animal having a pre-existing condition we weren't aware of. Any time there is an incident with animals we do a thorough review."