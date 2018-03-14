Can motorsport still be exciting without human drivers?

Story highlights "Motorsport is losing relevancy," says Formula E champion and Roborace CEO, Lucas di Grassi

He says driverless race cars are the future of the motorsport industry

The cars will be able to navigate the track without human interference.

(CNN) When electric-powered race cars entered the motorsport scene, some laughed. Traditionalists couldn't imagine a race without roaring engines.

With Formula E gradually converting the doubters, the sport faces another revolution. This time, it's driverless race cars.

But the biggest challenge, again, is winning fans over. Can racing still be exciting without human drivers? 2016-17 Formula E champion and Roborace CEO, Lucas di Grassi, seems to think so.

He says like electric-powered race cars, people will come around to the idea.

"People laughed but people are slowly turning to the idea," he told CNN Supercharged. "We are in a very, very important transitional process of motorsport."

