(CNN) Negotiating the "path to greatness" is never an easy process for athletes.

Despite the apparent ease with which our sporting gods reach heights never before reached, there is always a backdrop of fierce dedication, tireless hard work and an often painful commitment to success.

Which is why former NBA player John Amaechi has called on elite coaches and their prodigies to take extra care when pushing for sporting excellence.

"They are tied to their sport, they have this achievement pathway in their head and they are told, as many of us are, that they should tolerate anything that happens to you -- even if its injurious, even if its dangerous, even if its evil, you should tolerate it in order to follow your path to greatness," Amaechi, who now works as a psychologist, told CNN Sport of the dangers athletes and their coaches faced in striving to reach the top of their game.

"You can be rigorous, you can be demanding, you can push young people and indeed any athlete to the very envelope of what they can tolerate but you can do that in a way that has their long-term health and safety in mind."

