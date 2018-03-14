White House tries to distance itself from Pennsylvania special election

Washington (CNN) The White House is trying to distance itself from a poor showing by the Republican candidate in the Pennsylvania's special election Tuesday night.

President Donald Trump campaigned for state Rep. Rick Saccone in a weekend rally outside of Pittsburgh and the GOP spent millions on the race to prevent an embarrassing defeat in a district Trump won handily.

But it wasn't enough: Saccone is trailing Lamb with 100% of Election Day and absentee votes counted. Lamb has claimed victory but Saccone has said he will fight on.

Two sources close to White House are placing the blame on Saccone, echoing what other Republicans have also said about the candidate.

"GOP does not view (the race) as a referendum on Trump. Rather a weak candidate," one source said.

