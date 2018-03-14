Tillerson speaks with Pompeo as State Dept. plans for transition

(CNN) Outgoing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke with the man nominated to be his successor on Wednesday, just a day after being fired by President Donald Trump, according to several senior State Department officials.

Tillerson and Mike Pompeo, who's currently the CIA director, are expected to meet on Monday.

"There is no anger between those two. He said he assured Pompeo that he would work to make sure his transition was successful and smooth," said one of the officials, who attended Tillerson's meeting with senior staff on Wednesday.

"It was very emotional," the official said of the gathering with undersecretaries and assistant secretaries. "He tried to capture what an honor it was for him to work with everyone for the past 14 months in a total different environment than what he ever had experienced. It was dramatic and touching."

Tillerson did not speak about his unceremonious firing by Trump in a tweet, a clear indication, this official said, "that he was telling us it is time to move on."

