(CNN) A federal appeals court upheld most provisions of a controversial Texas law that prohibits sanctuary city policies in the state -- a win for Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

The bill, referred to as SB4, established civil penalties for local government and law enforcement officials who don't comply with immigration laws and detention requests. It was blocked by a lower court in August, just before it went into effect.

In a win for Abbott, a three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the law can remain in effect while the court case plays out. That applies to all but one provision, which punishes local officials for "endorsing" policies that limit enforcement of immigration laws.

Shortly after the ruling, Abbott tweeted that the law is now in effect.

"Texas ban on sanctuary city policies upheld by federal court of appeals," he said Tuesday night. "Allegations of discrimination were rejected."

