Stormy Daniels' friend: Trump 'would call all the time' during affair

(CNN) Keith Munyan, a close personal friend of Stormy Daniels, confirmed to CNN he listened in on several private phone conversations between the porn actress and the man who would become president.

"She would go, 'Oh look who's calling me now,' " and would put Donald Trump on speakerphone while Munyan and Daniels listened, Munyan told The Daily Beast and confirmed to CNN.

"He would call all the time," Munyan said, adding that the calls occurred between 2006 and 2007, the time frame in which Daniels alleges she was having an affair with Trump.

"That man can talk about nothing for hours," Munyan said.

He said the conversations between Daniels and Trump were businesslike.