State Department looks past Tillerson to get ready for Pompeo

(CNN) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will meet with his senior staff ‪Wednesday morning to discuss the road ahead after his unceremonious firing a day earlier.

But before that gathering, his deputy John Sullivan -- who will serve as acting secretary until Tillerson's successor, Mike Pompeo, is confirmed -- will hold a meeting to plan for the transition, including identifying key personnel to lead outreach to Pompeo's staff, help him prepare for his confirmation hearing and keep him abreast of what is going on at the State Department until he takes office.

Sullivan met with senior staff Tuesday and told them to "continue with the mission," according to a senior official who participated in the meeting. The staff also discussed the need to help Tillerson leave in a respectful way without antagonizing the White House.

"There a lot of shock today about how this went down. Everyone wants to ensure that the secretary has a dignified exit. But there is a level of despair at the State Department which was difficult to deal with," the official said. "We have to move on."

After 13 months of feeling demoralized under Tillerson , several senior State Department officials said they believed Pompeo was poised to elevate the department's role in foreign policy.

