'This is a wake-up call': Republicans warned after close Pennsylvania race

Washington (CNN) House Republicans got a stern warning Wednesday morning to take the results of a Pennsylvania congressional race as "a wake-up call" ahead of November's midterm elections.

House Speaker Paul Ryan and top campaign lieutenants said at a closed-door GOP meeting that the down-to-the-wire outcome in what had been a reliably red district shows that Democratic enthusiasm is real and all incumbents need to be prepared for competitive races.

"This is a wake-up call," Rep. Steve Stivers of Ohio, the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, told GOP lawmakers gathered for the private caucus meeting. "If you're getting outraised, this is a wake-up call. Prepare to bear down."

Holding onto a narrow lead, Democrat Conor Lamb declared victory in the wee Wednesday morning hours as his special election match-up against Republican Rick Saccone in Pennsylvania's 18th District went down to the wire and the final absentee and provisional ballots were being counted.

For Republicans, that the race was close at all is alarming: President Donald Trump won the district by 20 percentage points in 2016, and the GOP had pulled out all the stops to prevent an embarrassing loss, including dispatching Trump to campaign there twice and spending heavily on the race.

