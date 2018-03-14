Washington (CNN) Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul said Wednesday that he intends to oppose President Donald Trump's nominations of Mike Pompeo as secretary of state and Gina Haspel as the next CIA director, complicating their confirmation process in the Senate where Republicans have a very slim majority.

"I'm perplexed by the nominations of people who loved the Iraq War so much they advocate for war with Iran," Paul told reporters on Capitol Hill in explaining his opposition to the nominees.

The announcement doesn't necessarily block the pair's paths to confirmation. Paul sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where Republicans hold a one-seat advantage, so if Paul carries out his threat to vote "no" -- and all Democrats vote against him -- Senate Republican leaders would need to decide if they would move the nominations to the floor without committee approval.

Republicans hold a narrow 51-49 advantage in the Senate, so Paul's opposition -- and possible opposition to Haspel from Arizona GOP Sen. John McCain -- means Republicans might need to rely on some support from Democrats.

Democratic aides said it was too early in the process to know if any Democrats will back either nomination.

Read More