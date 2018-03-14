Pennsylvania's special election isn't an isolated incident. The GOP is in trouble.

(CNN) Even without a winner declared Tuesday night, it was clear based on the results what the race would tell us about the 2018 midterm elections.

Democrat Conor Lamb holds a narrow lead over Republican Rick Saccone, but it really shouldn't be that close: Donald Trump won by 20 percentage points by 2016 and the district has been solidly Republican for a little over a decade.

But it's not just about this one race in isolation. It's about what all the signs are telling us.

Yes, dynamics may change in the lead up to November. Events can change the course of history.

But at the present time, Lamb's performance in Pennsylvania 18 is merely the latest sign Democrats are surging right now, spelling trouble for Republicans heading into the midterm elections.