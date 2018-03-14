Breaking News

Navy F/A-18 jet crashes off coast of Key West

By Barbara Starr, CNN Pentagon Correspondent

Updated 8:56 PM ET, Wed March 14, 2018

Barbie Wilson took this photo after winessing the crash. She said she saw it roll, explode and go down.
(CNN)A Navy F-18 fighter jet crashed off the coast of Key West, Florida, on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m., according to Navy Cmdr. Mike Kafka.

The two-person crew ejected, Kafka said.
Rescue crews recovered both aviators from the water, the Navy said in a tweet. They were taken by ambulance to Lower Keys Medical Center; their condition is unknown.
The Navy added that the jet, which was on a training flight, is part of Strike Fighter Squadron 213, known as the Blacklions.
    It crashed on approach to Naval Air Station Key West, and the cause of the crash is under investigation, according to the tweet.

