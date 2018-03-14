Melania Trump to host tech leaders at White House

(CNN) First lady Melania Trump is making steps toward a campaign against cyberbullying, hosting tech leaders at the White House next week, her office confirmed on Tuesday.

The meeting, first reported by The Washington Post -- will include representatives from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Snap. It is set for Tuesday and is part of Trump's ongoing effort to have conversations about issues affecting children, including how they handle social media, East Wing communications director Stephanie Grisham told CNN.

"Mrs. Trump has simply asked for a meeting to discuss one of the many things that impacts children -- as she has done many times in the past, on several different topics," Grisham said.

While the first lady has yet to unveil a formal platform, she's hinted that issues affecting children will be key to her efforts.

Speaking to spouses of world leaders at a luncheon at the US Mission to the United Nations last September, Trump said she was focused on the message and content children are exposed to through social media, noting that outreach to leaders in the tech realm would be part of her strategy.

