(CNN) Lawmakers from both parties gathered Wednesday to honor Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Ohio's 9th District as she's expected to shatter the record for the longest serving woman in the history of the House of Representatives this weekend.

"I've served with at least half of the women who have ever served," Kaptur said Wednesday in a reception hosted by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi in honor of Kaptur and Women's History Month. Kaptur was first elected in 1982, and has served 18 terms under six presidents.

After 35 years, two months and 15 days, Kaptur will surpass the record set by the late Rep. Edith Nourse Rogers, a Republican from Massachusetts. Rogers served in the House for 35 years after succeeding her late husband, Rep. John J. Rogers.

In the bipartisan celebration, Pelosi called Kaptur an "icon," a "trailblazer" and an "example to the rest of us."

The California Democrat said, "Marcy is a constant, unwavering voice from America's heartland."

Read More