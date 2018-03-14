Sunshine State senator floats bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent

(CNN) Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida has proposed the "Sunshine Protection Act," which would make Daylight Saving Time permanent nationwide.

This is after the Florida state Legislature voted for a similar bill to keep Daylight Saving Time all year.

It took the state Senate less than a minute Tuesday to pass the "Sunshine Protection Act." There were only two dissenters. (The House passed it 103-11 on February 14.) The bill now goes to the desk of Gov. Rick Scott -- but it's far from a done deal after that.

Even if the governor approves, a change like this will likely take an act of Congress.

Florida would then join fellow sunshine-loving states Hawaii and most of Arizona, the two places that are exempt from the Uniform Time Act of 1966. The act established the system of uniform Daylight Saving Time throughout the US. Hawaii and Arizona, however, stay with standard time, with the exception of Navajo tribal lands in Arizona.

