The House Intelligence Committee report on Russia doesn't change these 5 facts

Washington (CNN) The news that House Republicans have ended their investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election -- concluding that there was no collusion between Trump's campaign and the Russians and that Russia was not working to improve Trump's chances -- is being seized on as proof positive that this whole matter is not settled.

"THE HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE HAS, AFTER A 14 MONTH LONG IN-DEPTH INVESTIGATION, FOUND NO EVIDENCE OF COLLUSION OR COORDINATION BETWEEN THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN AND RUSSIA TO INFLUENCE THE 2016 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION," Trump tweeted soon after the House Intelligence Committee announced that it had concluded its work.

Here's the issue: The findings of the House Intelligence Committee is one data point among many. It is not determinative of anything. It is the view of a handful of House Republicans. That's it.

Here are five facts that remain true about the ongoing investigations into Russia's active interference in the 2016 election and the possibility of collusion with the Trump campaign.

1. This is a finding of only the Republicans on the committee. Democrats, led by ranking member Adam Schiff of California, believe that the investigation has been cut short for political reasons. On Tuesday night, Schiff announced that the Democrats on the Intelligence Committee would release a 20-plus-page document detailing the results of the investigation as well as areas that they believe were simply not explored fully. Schiff added that there was "significant evidence" of collusion, although he wouldn't say whether it rose to a criminal level.

Read More