House Intel to vote next week on final Russia report

(CNN) The House Intelligence Committee plans to vote March 22 on a final version of its report on the committee's Russia investigation, Rep. Mike Conaway told CNN Wednesday, although that report is still being revised.

Conaway, a Texas Republican leading the House's Russia probe, said the committee will vote on sending the Republican-drafted report to the intelligence community for declassification, and he was open to voting on sending a Democratic document for declassification, too.

The committee's time frame gives Democrats just over a week to negotiate with their Republican counterparts on the contents of the 150-page draft report, which Republicans shared with Democrats on Tuesday . While Democrats are at odds with the key findings laid out in the Republican report, Conaway said he was still hopeful they would sign on to some of what the Republicans had written, such as how Russia meddled in the election.

The report is still being edited, and there was a new version of the document Wednesday, according to a senior committee official.

After the committee votes next week, it's not clear how long the declassification process will take before any reports are made public, likely with redactions. Conaway said the committee also planned to vote to allow all House members to view the classified versions of the reports, just as the panel did for its Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act memos

