Republicans may be in a 2018 nightmare they can't wake up from

Washington (CNN) There was one consistent theme from congressional Republicans in their after-action report on the likely loss of a House seat in a Pennsylvania: It's time for the party to wake up.

"Wake-up call," is how Texas Sen. John Cornyn described it. Steve Stivers, the head of House Republicans' campaign arm, went with: "This is a wake-up call."

Which is a helpful -- and hopeful. Why? Because it's a notion/strategy(?) built on the idea that Republicans have agency in all of this. That not everyone is doomed to the likely fate of state Rep. Rick Saccone -- the guy who may lose the race no GOPer should lose.

See, if we just "wake up" right now, things are going to be fine! All we need to do is raise money! Build organizations! Know the challenge that a political environment tilted away from us poses! This is all going to work out!

Except that, if history is any guide, Republicans may be trapped in an electoral nightmare from which they can't wake -- no matter how hard they try.

