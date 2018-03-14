Ex-CIA chief Panetta backs Haspel nomination

(CNN) A former head of the CIA expressed his support Wednesday morning for Gina Haspel, the woman nominated by President Donald Trump to take over the spy agency.

Leon Panetta, who led the agency for two years during President Barack Obama's presidency and was also a chief of staff to President Bill Clinton, told CNN's "New Day" co-anchor Chris Cuomo that Haspel "really ought to be judged based on her entire record."

Following Trump's Tuesday morning announcement of her nomination, Haspel's role in the CIA's interrogation and detention program has been scrutinized. The 30-year CIA veteran ran a CIA "black site" prison in Thailand in 2002 , and she later played a role in the CIA's destruction of tapes of the interrogation sessions of terrorism detainees.

Panetta pointed out that although the practices ended when Obama took office, he understands the mentality behind them. He urged people to contextualize the interrogations and recall that they took place after September 11.

