Will Trump's new CIA pick denounce torture programs she was part of?

(CNN) If Gina Haspel is going to be confirmed as the next CIA director, a post she was nominated to fill by President Donald Trump on Tuesday, she will have to disavow the interrogation techniques that made her famous.

That also means contradicting Trump's own oft-stated belief -- one he discussed, repeatedly , before and after taking office -- that waterboarding "works" and falls short of "real torture."

This is not a popular opinion -- at least not anymore -- with most Democrats and a large enough chunk of Republicans that should Haspel do anything less than foreswear its use, her rise within the agency might run into a brick wall on Capitol Hill.

Outgoing CIA Director Mike Pompeo has some experience with what's in the offing. During his confirmation hearing in January 2017 , he was asked by Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat who's a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, whether he would follow orders by Trump to use torture tactics.

"Senator, absolutely not," Pompeo said. "Moreover, I can't imagine that I would be asked that by the President-elect."