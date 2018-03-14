It's been a month since the Florida shootings. What's changed?

(CNN) On Wednesday, students across the country walked out of their classrooms to reflect on the killing of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School one month ago -- and to renew the call for further strictures on gun purchases.

The protests were covered extensively on cable TV. At the gathering outside the Capitol building, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-California, spoke.

The walkout was a precursor to a series of rallies planned in the nation's capitol -- and around the country -- later this month.

It also functions as a moment to reflect on the last month in terms of what lawmakers have done and not done on guns.

The story at the state level is very different than that at the federal level.

