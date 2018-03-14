Lamb rejects suggestion that Pennsylvania special election was about Trump

Washington (CNN) Democrat Conor Lamb rejects the idea that his strong showing in the Pennsylvania special election is a referendum on President Donald Trump, who won the district by 20 percentage points in 2016.

"Do you think that your -- this very close race and what appears to be your narrow victory -- do you think it says something about Donald Trump?" CNN's "New Day" co-anchor Alisyn Camerota asked Lamb during an interview Wednesday morning.

"Not really, other than to say that there are plenty of people here who are still pretty supportive of him," Lamb said, acknowledging that Trump "is a popular person" in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District.

"Everyone gave me a fair shake. And I know that there were people that voted for the President who also voted for me," Lamb said.

Lamb holds a slight lead over his Republican opponent, Rick Saccone, with 100% of the Election Day vote tallied, but absentee and provisional ballots are still being counted. Lamb declared victory in a speech to his supporters Tuesday night although Saccone has not conceded the race.

