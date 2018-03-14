On pay, 'The Crown' was unfair to The Queen

Kate Maltby is a regular broadcaster and columnist in the United Kingdom on issues of culture and politics and is a theater critic for The Times of London. She is also completing a doctorate in Renaissance literature, having been awarded a collaborative doctoral degree between Yale University and University College London. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) If you think Rex Tillerson has had a bad week, spare a moment's pity for Suzanne Mackie, Left Bank creative director and executive producer of "The Crown."

Is this another example of the gender pay gap, in which women are still frequently paid less than men for equal work? Ostensibly, yes. Foy played the lead role, wore the titular crown, and appeared on all the promotional posters solo. Yet she still earned less than the most senior man on set.

This wasn't even a case of less pay for equal work -- it was less pay for more work.

But things aren't that simple. As many on the right have been quick to point out, this is a case of what the market will bear. Smith is a bigger name actor in the US, having already led the iconic "Dr. Who" franchise. In the UK, Foy arguably has equal appeal, with major roles under her belt in two big BBC series, "Wolf Hall" and "Upstairs Downstairs."

But to recoup their $130 million budget for the first season, Netflix always needed a US audience. Is it Smith's fault that he was already commanded a higher salary than Foy before they'd even heard of "The Crown?" We can't ignore the fact that Mackie, who has received opprobrium for her comments, is herself a woman. Is she really part of the problem? Or is she working, like any other professional, to navigate industry norms?

The truth is that it's a bit of both. Sure, Smith and Foy were paid what their agents could reasonably negotiate, based on past earnings. It shouldn't be forgotten that there are more leading roles generally available for men , but fewer for women, which makes it easier for men to earn star status and earning power.

The point that feminists should be making in response -- and many are -- is that this underlying structure is a problem in itself. It might not be the fault of Netflix that they've inherited such a gendered market for leading actors. But it is within their power to do something about it. The very subject of "The Crown" makes it a good start.

This is a woman's story -- sure, a woman in exceptional and privileged circumstances -- but a woman who faces extreme versions of questions the rest of us make every day. How do we raise our children and care for our parents? What does female leadership at work look like? Can the men in our lives accept genuinely equal relationships? (Spoiler: Try not to marry Prince Philip.)

By telling stories with female leads, Netflix is already playing a part in shifting the norms of the entertainment industry. Others should follow.

"The Crown" also has exceptional power over star salaries because it replaces its cast regularly. That's why Mackie's reassurance that future actresses playing the Queen will receive top pay will be little comfort to Foy . Foy and Smith played the royal couple in the earliest incarnation of their youth, for the first two series. Usually, even an unknown actress can accept a low salary for the first couple of seasons, then ramp up her fee once she's become indispensable to an ongoing hit.

But "The Crown" is billed as six-season biopic, in which older actors take over the lead roles every two seasons. Olivia Colman has already been announced as the lead actress for seasons 3 and 4 -- as one of the UK's biggest names, she should hardly need to fight for a major check. Foy's been dropped just when she could have started to name her price.

That's why Mackie's response seems so disingenuous -- and why feminists in the entertainment industry are particularly angered by Netflix's abdication of responsibility for the disparity between male and female salaries in their premium show. If they'd been serious about fixing Hollywood's skewed market, they'd have shown Foy on day one that they valued her at least as much as Smith. That would have had ripple effects for the salary of other actresses across Hollywood.

Yet the reality of that skewed market goes far beyond one series or one production company. If there's to be serious change, the entertainment industry has to do more to make women the heroines of the world's stories.

"The Crown's" most important legacy for women in TV will be the juicy screen time it has given a talented actress, rather than the number of zeroes on her check. Baby steps, but we're getting there.