Student walkouts show compassion is a tool for change

Dr. Patricia "Tish" Jennings is an associate professor of education at the Curry School of Education at the University of Virginia. A lead researcher with the Compassionate Schools Project, she is particularly focused on applying recent findings on mindfulness-based approaches to reducing teacher and student stress and improving teaching and learning environments. The views expressed here are solely the author's.

(CNN) One month ago, America watched in horror as yet another school shooting unfolded, claiming 17 lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Instead of the usual cycle of thoughts and prayers, followed by inaction, our nation's students made their voices heard with walkouts across the country on Wednesday. Their actions brought school faculty and supporters together not only to honor those killed, but also to shed more light on the need for gun control reform.

This powerful moment is just the beginning, paving the way for the March for our Lives later this month and other local movements that may finally compel action on this critical issue. How are these students making such an impact? They are driven by compassion and empathy for the victims, and their passion to protect others from similar tragedies.

While many of the students who walked out on Wednesday may not have had the benefit of formal social-emotional learning, or SEL -- a process that, for 30 years, has enabled children and adults to build better relationships, in their classrooms -- the success of their efforts is providing a persuasive argument for why more formal development of these skills is important.

Compassion. Relationship-building skills. Establishing achievable goals. These are the building blocks of social-emotional learning. I have worked for many years with other educators and researchers across the country to embed explicit opportunities into curricula to ensure our nation's youth learn empathy, mindfulness and compassion.