Begala: Republicans are gonna need a bigger yacht

Paul Begala, a Democratic strategist and CNN political commentator, was a political consultant for Bill Clinton's presidential campaign in 1992 and was counselor to Clinton in the White House. He was a consultant to Priorities USA Action, the pro-Hillary Clinton super PAC. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Republicans are gonna need a bigger yacht.

The results from Pennsylvania should send Republicans into a panic. Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District, which Democrats haven't contested for years and in which Donald Trump won by nearly 20% in 2016, appears poised for a victory by Democrat Conor Lamb in the squeakiest of squeakers. Any time a party improves on its prior performance by 20%, attention must be paid.

One of my political mentors, former Georgia Gov. and US Sen. Zell Miller, taught me "politicians only understand two things: what you can do for them, and what you can do to them." The Pennsylvania special election shows that Trump can do something to the Democratic vote: Put it on steroids, and he can't do much for the Republican candidates. He doesn't provide a lot of air cover.

After Democrat Ralph Northam decisively won the Virginia governor's race, Trump apologists claimed Republican Ed Gillespie didn't run on a Trumpian agenda. (In fact, Gillespie was pilloried for running anti-immigration ads straight out of the Trump playbook). But no one can complain that Republican Rick Saccone was insufficiently pro-Trump. He often described himself as "Trump before Trump was Trump."

Some lessons emerge. First for the Republicans: