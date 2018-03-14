Memo to GOP: stop running 'wilted salad' candidates

Scott Jennings, a CNN contributor, is a former special assistant to President George W. Bush and former campaign adviser to Sen. Mitch McConnell. He is a partner at RunSwitch Public Relations in Louisville, Kentucky. Follow him on Twitter @ScottJenningsKY. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Back in 2008, Barack Obama inadvertently warned America about people like Conor Lamb, the upstart 33-year-old Democrat who is on the cusp of victory this week in a Pennsylvania congressional race.

"They get bitter, they cling to guns or religion," the future president bemoaned to his wealthy San Francisco donors about Pennsylvania's working-class denizens.

Scott Jennings

Literally, Lamb clung to guns and religion to take down Saccone, the hangdog Republican candidate who projected all the vigor of a wilted salad in his own campaign. Sure, you can try heaping dressing on it and pretend it's fine, but you would have preferred fresh lettuce.

Yes, Obama warned us. Of course, he was thinking of Republicans at the time, trying to explain the Democratic Party's travails among working class and rural voters.