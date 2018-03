Story highlights In Japan, couples have long used "love hotels" to privately indulge in sexual fantasies

Ian Kerner is a licensed couples therapist, writer and contributor on the topic of sex for CNN. For more on "Sex and Love Around the World," watch Christiane Amanpour's new series on Saturdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT beginning March 17.

(CNN) Whether you and your significant other are in a room specifically catering to your libido or in a cheap roadside inn, just one night away from home can give your sex life a boost.

Imagine an adult playground where you and your partner could live out your wildest sexual fantasies, whether that's a tryst at the doctor's office, a rendezvous in an underwater cave or an encounter in a fantastic cartoon anime world.

In Japan, couples can indulge in these and other desires at "love hotels." Since the advent of Osaka's Hotel Love in 1968, these short-stay hotels allow guests a discreet and affordable opportunity for sex.

Not all love hotels are fanciful, however. Many resemble typical hotel rooms and simply provide couples with much-needed privacy, explained Misty Keasler, who photographed scores of these hotels for her book "Love Hotels: The Hidden Fantasy Rooms of Japan."

"In Japan, many people live in small homes with more than one generation. It is still very unusual for anyone to live out of their parents' house until they get married," she explained. "In a place with limited privacy, it isn't hard to see the appeal of a private, rent-by-the-hour hotel for sex."

