Ohio judge blocks legislation preventing abortions in Down syndrome cases

(CNN) An Ohio federal district court judge blocked legislation that would have banned abortion in cases where a fetus is diagnosed with Down syndrome.

Republican Gov. John Kasich signed the legislation into law in December of last year, and it was scheduled to go into effect March 23. The legislation is now blocked until a final ruling is made in the lawsuit.

In a court order granting a preliminary injunction Wednesday, Southern District of Ohio Judge Timothy Black said that federal abortion law is "crystal clear" that "a State may not prohibit any woman from making the ultimate decision to terminate her pregnancy before viability."

Kasich's office declined to comment on the court order, citing pending litigation.

"The governor is pro-life and supports policies that protect the sanctity of life," press secretary Jon Keeling told CNN when the legislation was first signed into law.

