(CNN) UK Prime Minister Theresa May will outline later how the UK plans to retaliate after Moscow ignored a deadline to explain how a lethal nerve agent was used to attack a Russian former spy and his daughter in Britain.

May will chair a meeting of the UK's National Security Council and then is expected to make a statement to Parliament that could have a profound effect on UK-Russia relations.

She had demanded that Moscow respond by midnight Tuesday, London time, to the UK government's conclusion that Russia was linked to the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia on a park bench in Salisbury.

The Skripals are critically ill in hospital after being exposed to the nerve agent, known as Novichok and developed in Russia, on March 4. Thirty-eight other people in Salisbury were seen by medics after the exposure. One, a police officer, remains in hospital.

May said Monday it was highly likely that Moscow was behind the poisoning. The Russian ambassador to the United Kingdom was summoned to the UK Foreign Office to explain whether the attack was directed by Russian authorities, or whether Moscow had lost control of the nerve agent.

