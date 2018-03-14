(CNN) As tensions continued to rise between Moscow and London on Wednesday over the spy poisoning scandal, Russian President Vladimir Putin turned his attention to domestic affairs by visiting Crimea ahead of Sunday's presidential election.

Putin, who is widely expected to secure a second consecutive term in power , addressed crowds in Sevastopol, highlighting the triumph of Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Sunday will mark four years since Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine, or as Putin told the rally, four years since "Crimea returned home."

Putin supporters gather for a rally at Sevastopol's Nakhimov Square.

Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine triggered crippling international sanctions on the country and has been at the center of Russia-Europe tension.

But speaking after visiting construction workers building a bridge that will link Crimea to mainland Russia, vastly improving transport links to the region, Putin vowed to raise living standards and help those in poverty.

Putin inspects the Crimean Bridge over the Kerch Strait.

