(CNN) On Wednesday, Angela Merkel will begin a historic fourth term as Chancellor of Germany, making her one of the longest-serving leaders in modern German history.

Merkel, who grew up in East Germany, entered parliament in 1990 as the Soviet Empire crumbled, rising quickly through the ranks in the newly unified German government led by the late Helmut Kohl.

But Kohl's "Mädchen" (or "girl") would ultimately seal his political fate, writing a newspaper column in 1999 in which she criticized his leadership and urged the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) to move ahead without him.

A younger Angela Merkel and then German Chancellor Helmut Kohl at a party convention in Dresden in 1991.

She became leader of the party the following year -- and Chancellor five years later. Twelve years on -- and despite a poor election result in September that left Merkel scrambling to form a government -- she is still standing, unlike many of the leaders who stepped into the spotlight beside her.

Take a look at who -- and what -- Merkel has outlasted since she first came to power.