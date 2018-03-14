(CNN) In the future, the Queen will reign in pay on "The Crown." That is, of course, according to producers from the show, who admitted at the INTV conference in Jerusalem on Tuesday that star Claire Foy was paid less than co-star Matt Smith during the first two seasons of the award-winning Netflix drama.

"Going forward, no one gets paid more than the Queen," executive producer Suzanne Mackie said, according to a report in Variety

Foy played Queen Elizabeth II during her time on the show. Smith played Prince Philip.

Mackie attributed the discrepancy to his experience starring in the iconic British program "Doctor Who" prior to joining the cast of "The Crown."

Before her role on "The Crown," Foy appeared in several episodes of U.K. drama series "Upstairs Downstairs" and played Anne Boleyn in the Emmy-nominated "Wolf Hall" miniseries.

