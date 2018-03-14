Madonna to direct biopic of ballerina from 'Lemonade' video

Story highlights The project was announced Tuesday

(CNN) Madonna is stepping behind the camera for a project she's passionate about.

Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures (MGM) announced Tuesday that the pop icon will direct "Taking Flight," a biopic based on Michaela DePrince's memoir "Taking Flight: From War Orphan to Star Ballerina."

The book, written with her adopted mother Elaine, tells the story of how DePrince went from being an orphan in war-torn Sierra Leone to a celebrated ballerina.

DePrince was featured in the 2012 ballet documentary "First Position" and in 2016 she danced in Beyoncé's "Lemonade" visual album, an appearance that helped her gain even more attention.

The ballerina told "Entertainment Tonight" back then that she improvised and choreographed her dance to Beyoncé's song "Freedom" on the spot.

