Philippines to withdraw from International Criminal Court

(CNN) The Philippines says it will withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), a month after the judicial body started an inquiry into President Rodrigo Duterte's controversial war on drugs.

Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement Wednesday the country had given notice that it would withdraw from the treaty that established the court.

Duterte has been accused of encouraging extrajudicial killings and other rights abuses in his bid to rid the country of drugs since his election in 2016.

The ICC announced in February it would begin a preliminary inquiry to determine whether an investigation was needed.

Roque said then Duterte would welcome the probe because "he is sick and tired of being accused ...(by) the commission of crimes against humanity."

